The bodies of two construction workers were recovered from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site Wednesday afternoon, and officials said they could no longer safely search for additional victims without first removing pieces of the bridge from the waters.

Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Ronald L. Butler Jr. said divers found the men trapped inside of a red pickup truck in 25 feet of water. They were identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, of Baltimore, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, of Dundalk.

But Butler said the amount of concrete and other debris rendered additional recovery operations unsafe. Four men remain unaccounted for.

“We are moving from recovery mode to a salvage operation,” Butler said. “We have exhausted all search efforts in the areas around this wreckage, and based on sonar scans we firmly believe the [additional victims] are encased in the superstructure and concrete that we tragically saw come down.”

A spokesperson with the National Transportation Safety Board said investigators boarded the Dali cargo ship Tuesday night and had retrieved data from the voyage data recorder, and were back on the ship Wednesday. An agency lab received the data Tuesday night, the spokesperson said.

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said her team expected to be in Baltimore for five to 10 days. While the investigation could take anywhere from 12 to 24 months to complete, she said a preliminary report could be out in two to four weeks.

“We will not hesitate to issue an urgent safety recommendation at any time,” Homendy said.

The NTSB scheduled a briefing for 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was part of a team of officials who boarded a Coast Guard ship to get a closer view of the recovery area and to assess the damage, according to a spokesperson. The governor is continuing to work with federal officials, thank first responders and learn more about the events that led to the collapse, the spokesperson said.

Earlier Wednesday, Moore said the investigation would be thorough.

“We have to be sure that we get the answers that we’re seeking,” Moore said. He also praised the heroism of the divers working on the recovery mission who are working in dark, frigid conditions.

“They are trying to navigate mangled metal and they are also in a place where it is now presumed people have lost their lives,” Moore said. “The work of these first responders, the work of these divers, I cannot stress enough how remarkable these individuals are.”

The Coast Guard has been on board the vessel, and the crew has been cooperative, according to Deputy Commandant Vice Admiral Peter Gautier.

Gautier said there were about 4,700 cargo containers on board, a small number of which contained hazardous materials but were not a risk to the public. Two containers went overboard, he said, but do not contain hazardous materials. There was no indication of flooding on the vessel or damage under the water line.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said federal authorities were processing an emergency relief funding request that had come in from the state transportation department and would be processed “immediately.”

Meanwhile, Buttigieg said he could not give a timeline on reopening the Port of Baltimore, but said Sparrows Point would be able to process some of its capacity. Gautier, of the Cost Guard, said a main challenge to clearing the channel to the port was removing large trusses and the section of roadway from the Dali itself. “About a dozen” vessels have been unable to leave the port.

The economic impact of the disaster is “huge” for the entire country, Moore said. He said the the Port of Baltimore is responsible for tens of billions of tons of foreign cargo and is a major port for cars and farm equipment.

“This is not just impacting Maryland. This is impacting that farmer in Kentucky, it is impacting that auto dealer in Michigan,” he said.

It’s imperative to get the bridge rebuilt and Port of Baltimore back up and running, Moore said. But right now, his top priority is the recovery effort.

“We’ve got to bring these families closure. I promised these families that I would instruct every single asset that we have to focus on that search and rescue,” Moore said. “I will devote every single resource to making sure that you receive closure.”

A total of six construction workers — who were repairing potholes on the bridge when it collapsed — are presumed dead. Two surviving workers were pulled out of the water Tuesday. One was hospitalized and since discharged. The other left the scene and refused medical care.

Recovery of the six missing workers began at 6 a.m. Wednesday lead by the state police and in coordination with other agencies Moore ordered flags in Maryland lowered to half-staff until further notice.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Tuesday night that recovery efforts would begin for the six missing construction workers after the collapse of the Key Bridge. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A massive container ship, the Dali, struck the Key Bridge after seemingly losing power at 1:24 a.m. on Tuesday. It veered off course a minute later. At some point, the ship issued a mayday that was received by nearby Coast Guard officials and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police were able to stop traffic across the bridge, likely saving lives.

In the TODAY interview, Moore said there are “early indications” that first responders “were able to both start sending out notifications to people there [on the bridge] and also to keep the cars from coming on the bridge.” It wasn’t immediately clear what those notifications would have looked like.

The Maryland Transportation Authority continues to suggest drivers avoid the southeast corridor of I-695. The Outer Loop of the Beltway is closed at MD 10 (Exit 2) and the Inner Loop is closed at MD 157/Peninsula Expressway (Exit 43).

Light wind, rain showers and patchy fog are predicted today for the area around where the Key Bridge once stood, according to the National Weather Service.

This story will be updated.