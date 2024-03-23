The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

One person died and two were hospitalized Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to the area of the outer loop near the Wilkens Avenue exit for a two-vehicle crash around 8 a.m., according to a release. No injuries were reported, and tow truck operators were on their way to remove the vehicles.

State Police said troopers left the scene to investigate a separate single-vehicle crash on the inner loop in the same area.

While investigating the crash on the inner loop, troopers were alerted around 8:30 a.m. that, while the tow truck was on the scene with the initial outer loop crash, a minivan spun out and struck the tow truck.

State Police said the passenger of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The drivers of the minivan and tow truck were transported to a hospital.

The outer loop of I-695 at Wilkens Avenue remains partially closed.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the initial cause of the crash.