Police arrested a Baltimore County man in connection to an August crash on Interstate 395 that took the life of 50-year-old Robert Taylor Horne, who had pulled over on the elevated highway to assist the motorist of a disabled vehicle, the Maryland Transportation Authority said Thursday.

Police allege that 28-year-old Latrell S. Sanders of Windsor Mill was driving under the influence of alcohol at 101 miles per hour when his Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed into another vehicle and then struck Horne, sending him over the edge of the highway and into the water below.

Baltimore City Fire Department rescuers recovered Horne’s body and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Latrell has been charged with multiple offenses, including manslaughter, speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Days after the Aug. 13 crash, members of Horne’s family mourned and celebrated him as a “gentle giant” and good Samaritan who often stopped to assist disabled vehicles.

The MDTA said in a release that “Horne utilized multiple warning lights to alert approaching drivers of the stopped vehicles.”

