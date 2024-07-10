Baltimore County Police say they will be activating speed cameras at five new locations near schools on Thursday, July 11.

In a news release, the Police Department said it will flip the switch on the speed cameras in the following school zones:

Cromwell Valley Elementary School, 900 block of Providence Road

Lyons Mill Elementary School, 4300 block of Owings Mills Boulevard

Franklin High School, 100 block of Franklin Boulevard

Pretty Boy Elementary School, 19800 block of Middletown Road

Redeemer Classical Christian School, 6400 block of Mount Vista Road

Police said that for the first 30 days after the speed cameras are activated, motorists traveling 12 mph or more above the speed limit will get warnings instead of citations.

The cameras will be marked by signs and operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, including during the summer months and when school is not in session.

For additional information on the county’s speed cameras and to see other locations, visit the Police Department’s website.