Baltimoreans can now apply for a voucher to help them buy electric bicycles.

The application window for the pilot program opened on Tuesday and runs through Oct. 10, according to the city’s Department of Transportation. The city hopes the program will break down financial barriers to owning an e-bike and encourage more environmentally friendly transportation, as well as help alleviate traffic congestion.

More than 1,500 people applied in the first day, according to a department spokesperson.

Jed Weeks, interim executive director of Bikemore, an organization that advocates on behalf of bike riders, said similar programs have been implemented throughout the country, including in neighboring Washington, D.C.

This initiative is great, Weeks said. He hopes it means the city will invest more in bike lanes to ensure people can ride safely.

City Council member Ryan Dorsey, who represents parts of Northeast Baltimore, calls e-bikes a “game changer.” He worked with the mayor’s office and the Department of Transportation to add the program, which amounts to $75,000, in the 2024 budget. He hopes the program will be a step toward making the city more bike friendly.

“Hopefully by putting more money behind just helping people to get these bikes, we will be reminding ourselves, as a city, this is something that we have to be much more committed to,” he said.

Mayor Brandon Scott said in a press release the initiative will address “historic inequities in transportation access” in traditionally underserved communities.

People selected to be part of the pilot will be notified by email in the end of October. Here’s how the voucher program is going to work.

How many vouchers are available?

The city will randomly pull applications through a lottery and will select up to 50 participants. Applications can be submitted until Oct. 10 on the Department of Transportation website.

Half of the vouchers are reserved for low-income residents and will be for up to $2,000. City residents who want to be considered for these vouchers need to provide proof of enrollment in SNAP, TANF or Medicaid.

The city is also offering $750 vouchers, which are open to all city residents.

The vouchers, once issued, must be used within 45 days.

What type of e-bikes are eligible?

Only certain types of e-bikes will be eligible: Class 1 e-bikes, which have a motor that only works when the rider is pedaling and ceases to assist once the bike reaches a speed of 20 mph; Class 2 e-bikes, which have a motor that works whether or not the rider is pedaling and stops once the bike reaches a speed of 20 mph; and Class 3 e-bikes, which can reach a speed of 28 mph and have a motor that only works when the rider is pedaling.

Where can you buy an e-bike, and how much do they cost?

The e-bike vouchers can only be used at the city’s approved list of bike shops. So far, there are a handful of vendors on the list: Baltimore Bicycle Works, which has locations on Falls Road and near Belvedere Square; Joe’s Bike Shop in Mount Washington; and Trek Bikes in Charles Village and Federal Hill.

E-bike prices can vary widely, from under $1,000 to over $10,000. Weeks from Bikemore said people should consider buying local, voucher or not. It’s important to have a relationship with a local shop who can maintain your bike, he said.

People should also consider what they want to use e-bikes for, he said. Some questions to think about are: Do you want to use a bike for carrying groceries or to take your kid to school? Do you have a partner who is a different height and wants to use the same bike?

“All of these things are possible, but require looking at different bicycle designs,” Weeks said. “A local shop can help with that.”

Shoppers should also invest in a good, heavy lock or chain and UL-listed batteries, which meet nationally recognized safety standards. “It’s worth the peace of mind,” he said.

How can you stay safe on an e-bike?

E-bikes can get pretty speedy, so it’s important to follow the rules of the road. State law also requires anyone under the age of 16 to wear a helmet when riding on roads, trails, sidewalks and other public property.

You can find more information about biking in Baltimore on the Department of Transportation’s website and safety tips from PeopleForBikes.