In a potentially crippling blow to commerce in the region, the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore is likely to be shut down after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed Tuesday morning when it was struck by a cargo ship.

Before shipping can resume into and out of the port, crews will need to pull debris out of the water and clear the 50-foot-deep channel that ships use, said William P. Doyle, a former director of the port who now heads the Dredging and Marine Construction Association of America.

”You’re going to have to pick out the trusses and parts of the bridge that are in the water,” Doyle said. “The channel is going to be closed. That means any of the larger vessels that are in the Inner Harbor Port of Baltimore – inside of the Key Bridge – are going to remain there until further notice. All the other ships coming up the Chesapeake Bay are going to have to go on anchorage or divert to another port.”

Doyle quickly began contacting dredging and marine companies on Tuesday, seeing what equipment is available to help clear the water.

That list includes the Dale Pyatt, the largest crane dredge in the Western Hemisphere, which was used to help free the Ever Forward, a container ship that ran aground and was stuck in the bay for more than a month in 2022. The Dale Pyatt is owned by Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Company and is currently anchored in Curtis Bay, Doyle said.

Millions of tons of cargo worth billions of dollars move through the port’s state-owned and private terminals every year, including vehicles, heavy farm and construction equipment, sugar, gypsum and massive containers hauling all manner of goods.

For 13 straight years, the port has led the nation in importing and exporting cars and light trucks.

The port supports about 15,300 direct jobs, according to the state, and another 140,000 jobs are linked to activity at the port. Just last month, state officials noted multiple records set in tonnage and value of cargo, which they said was a continuing rebound from pandemic-induced economic woes and supply chain issues.

The port also supports a cruising industry, with Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean ferrying 444,000 passengers on trips last year.

State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, whose district includes the bridge, said he was shocked by the news.

“This is unbelievable,” he said. “More than anything, I’m praying for people and their families. I know there is going to be a loss of life, and that is devastating,” said Salling, a Republican from southeastern Baltimore County.

Salling serves on a transportation subcommittee in the General Assembly and said eventually there will need to be serious considerations about repairing and replacing the bridge – a massive and expensive task that’s difficult to fathom at the moment.

“I believe it will take a very, very long time,” he said.