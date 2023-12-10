Baltimore-area drivers may need extra time to get to work or school Monday morning, as Sunday’s rain is expected to turn to snow.

Areas north and west of Baltimore are expected to get less than an inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Carroll County, northern Baltimore County and Western Howard County might see as much as 2 inches.

WJZ meteorologist Meg McNarmara said that air temperatures should stay just above freezing (33 to 35 degrees), so the snow should melt on paved surfaces. But the snow will still create tough visibility for drivers while it falls.

A light grassy accumulation of 1 inch or so is possible, especially along and west of I-83, but road conditions should remain wet.

Rain could turn to snow in the Baltimore area around 5 a.m., according to the weather service.

Monday morning’s weather should significantly improve as the storm departs. Expect partial clearing, but very windy conditions as winds howl out of the northwest. Expect sustained winds 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts 35 to 40 miles per hour, especially through midday. Monday also looks cold with highs only in the mid to upper 40s and windchills in the 30s.