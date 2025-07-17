Beware, drivers. Baltimore is adding two more speed cameras along Interstate 83.

The new cameras will go live on Aug. 4, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation, and be located near 41st Street. The locations are based on where high incidents of speeding and crashes typically occur, officials said in a press release.

Only one camera will operate in each direction at any given time, according to the press release. Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 12 or more miles per hour will receive a citation. The fine for a speeding citation is $40.

There are already two speed cameras on I-83: one near the northbound lane at Smith Avenue and one near the southbound lane at West North Avenue. These cameras used to be located near the West 41st Street bridge, but the city moved them in March.

“Anyone that speeds on 83 is putting themselves and other people in danger. We know how many accidents have happened there historically,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference in March, where he announced the city was moving existing cameras. “Slow your roll or you will get a ticket.”

Scott said at the time he would like to see more cameras along the expressway, but added that the state needs to approve additional cameras.

A Baltimore Banner analysis in late 2023 found a reduction in crashes in a 2-mile area surrounding the cameras a year after they were installed. Scott said in March that the number of tickets issued each year has declined.