With Latin Fest, music in the Wyman Park Dell and the Baltimore Farmer’s Market, there will be plenty to do in Baltimore this weekend.

But all that fun will bring some not-so-fun detours, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced.

Here’s what you need to know to get around the city hassle-free this weekend.

Festivals and farmers markets

The 2025 Latin Fest will be held in Patterson Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’ll cost $10 to enter, but children under 10 can get in for free. Because of the festival, Linwood Avenue will be closed between Eastern Avenue and Pratt Street from 5 a.m. to midnight.

House Head Reunion, featuring house music, food and dancing, will take place in the Wyman Park Dell on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. The following will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate it:

The Charles Street curb lane between Art Museum Drive and 29th Street

The Art Museum Drive curb lane between Wyman Park Drive and Charles Street

On the southern end of Charles Street, the Third Annual South Baltimore Friends and Family Day will take place at 1007 S. Charles St. on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be food, face painting and a mechanical bull, among other activities.

For this event, Charles Street will be closed between Hamburg and Cross streets from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Baltimore Farmers’ Market will be held underneath the Jones Falls Expressway between Holliday and Gay streets. There will be over 30 vendors featuring everything from food to arts and crafts.

The following will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a result:

Holliday Street from Pleasant Street to Saratoga Street

Pleasant Street at Holliday Street

The center lane of Hillen Street between Front Street and the Fallsway

Other road closures

In addition to being closed for events, some roads will be closed for repairs to street lighting and graffiti removal from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Those closures include: