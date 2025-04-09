The Maryland Aviation Administration, which oversees the airports in the state, has a new executive director and CEO.

Shannetta R. Griffin was named the administration’s new head at the end of last week, after working as the associate administrator of airports for the Federal Aviation Administration from 2021 to 2025. She started her new position April 7.

The Maryland Aviation Administration oversees management, operations and maintenance at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Martin State Airport.

In a statement, Griffin said she was pleased to join the MAA.

“I will build upon relationships with our community and airline partners, and the very capable and dedicated staff to advance the airports as economic gateways to our region and the world,” she said.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said he was confident that Griffin would be able to lead and grow BWI.

“Her proven leadership and commitment to promoting safety, fostering economic growth and providing premiere customer service ensures BWI Marshall remains one of the top airports in the region,” he said in a statement.

BWI has a total economic impact of more than $11 billion, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. It also supports more than 107,000 jobs in Maryland and the region.

It had a record-setting summer last year, with more than 2.6 million commercial passengers traveling through the airport in June 2024.

Its largest carrier is Southwest Airlines, which accounts for just over 70% of its flights, according to data from the airport. The second largest carrier is Spirit, with 8%.

Martin State Airport in Baltimore County is a general aviation airport, serving corporate, private, law enforcement and military flights. It supports about 2,300 jobs around the region, according to MDOT.

The previous CEO, Ricky Smith, left his position earlier this year. He spent about 10 years in the role and began a new job as the general manager for the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on April 2.