It might be a little early to start planning a winter vacation. But if you are, a new flight heading to the Caribbean from the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport might interest you.

BermudAir recently announced that it will have a nonstop flight going from Baltimore to Anguilla, a small British territory in the Eastern Caribbean known for its pristine white-sand beaches and turquoise waters.

The first flight will take off on Dec. 19. Afterwards, there will be two flights departing each week until the end of the winter season in April 2026.

The flights will be a part of a new brand, AnguillAir, which is a subsidiary of BermudAir, a news release said.

“This is more than a new route — it’s a reflection of what BermudAir was built to do: strengthen island connections, deliver extraordinary service, and create lasting economic value for Bermuda and beyond,” Adam Scott, the founder and CEO of BermudAir, said in the news release.

This new flight will not interfere with any other flights at BWI, according to Jonathan Dean, the airport’s communications director.

“We know that our customers will appreciate an efficient, easy, nonstop flight to a new tropical destination,” he said in an email.

In addition to Baltimore, there will also be AnguillAir flights departing from Boston. Dean said BWI was chosen as one of the two airports to launch these flights because of its previous relationship with BermudAir, which has been operating out of the airport since March of 2024.

This expansion of BermudAir comes after the airline started using a larger aircraft at BWI, Dean said.

Ticket prices start around $300 and can be bought on the BermudAir website.

Anguilla is an island popular for luxury resorts, snorkeling, sailing, and local seafood — offering a quieter, more exclusive alternative to other Caribbean destinations.