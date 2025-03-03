A power outage at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday morning disrupted flights and left travelers waiting around in the dark.

More than 100 flights have been delayed at BWI so far today, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Around 9:30 a.m., the airport said in an update on social media that “many inbound flights are being diverted” due to the outage. The airport urged travelers to check their flight status with their airline.

At 9:50 a.m., the airport said power was slowly being restored through the main terminal and at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

A spokesperson for BWI didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Stephanie Weaver, a spokesperson for Baltimore Gas and Electric, confirmed the power outage began at 7:40 a.m. due to a power line that went down south of the airport in the 7600 block of WB&A Road in Severn. She didn’t have an estimate on when power would be restored.

BGE is working to restore power, and the Anne Arundel Fire Department is on the scene to make sure there are no fires, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Power was out in Terminal A at BWI on Monday. (Greg Morton/The Baltimore Banner)

A Banner reporter at the airport said some lights remained on in Terminal A, and the airport was able to make announcements over the speaker system.

Digital signs that normally display information about flights were blank, and power at restaurants was out, leaving people sitting in the dark.

BWI is a major airport for the region and a hub for Southwest Airlines, with the airline accounting for 70% of the airport’s traffic.

Last July, BWI faced major delays due to a global Microsoft outage that also impacted computer systems used for courts and local governments. Less than a week before the global outage, the airport had a power outage that lasted almost two hours and left flights grounded and travelers without air conditioning.

This is a developing story.

Banner data reporter Greg Morton contributed to this story.