A power outage Saturday evening at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshal Airport grounded a number of flights and left travelers in the dark.

The outage happened at about 5:30 p.m., according to Jonathan Dean, BWI’s communications director. He said the airport’s electrical team is working to restore power.

“We apologize to our customers and appreciate their patience as we work to restore power throughout the airport terminal,” Dean wrote in an email.

A Baltimore Banner reporter at the airport said a pilot announced that the outage was affecting both the terminal and control towers and that flights were grounded. It was unclear what caused the outage.

Alicia Strohl Resnicoff, a former assistant U.S. Attorney and current Democratic strategist, posted on X, formerly Twitter, that she was stuck on the tarmac at the airport.

Alicia Strohl Resnicoff, a former assistant U.S. Attorney and current Democratic strategist, posted about a power outage at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport, July 13, 2024.

“The entire airport has lost power: no lighting or AC and it is sweltering. More concerning: the air traffic control tower is being evacuated bc the emergency generators are not working,” Resnicoff wrote.

Traveler Kristen Lynch posted on X that the temperature was rising inside the terminal and lines were static.

“It’s getting hot and unclear whether anyone in security line will make our flights womp womp,” Lynch wrote.

Tom Campbell, a traveler at BWI on Saturday, posted on X: “Stuck on the tarmac for an hour or so now. Just trying to get home to see the damage on my house in Houston that won’t have power for another week.”

The outage took out the air conditioning system at the airport, where the temperature at 6:15 p.m. was 92 degrees.