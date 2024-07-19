The city of Baltimore will resume daily storage fees for vehicles towed to an impound lot starting next week, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation, saying it is “critical” to their 2025 budget plan.

Starting Monday, owners of vehicles stored at the Pulaski Highway or Fallsway facilities will be charged a storage fee of $15 a day for two-axle vehicles, such as cars, SUVs and pickup trucks, after the initial 48 hours. Larger vehicles, such as dually trucks with three axles or more, will be charged $30 per day. In addition, any citations associated with the vehicle must be paid.

The owners of the impounded vehicles will also be charged on weekends and holidays.

The fees were paused throughout COVID-19, starting May 2020 when the city temporarily closed Pulaski Highway impound lot due to “potential COVID-19 exposure,” said the department. The department did not immediately respond to The Banner’s inquiries about how resuming storage fees impacts their budget plan.

In June, the department resumed late fees on outstanding parking penalties, which were also paused during the pandemic.

The department, in a news release Thursday, said owners of currently impounded vehicles should retrieve them before Monday to avoid charges, which will require owners to show documentation verified by the department of transportation’s staff, like proof of ownership.

Towing and storage fees for stolen vehicles will be waived by impounding facilities if the owners provide proper documentation.