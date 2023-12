The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A crash has shut down I-83 in both directions Thursday morning in Baltimore County, according to Maryland highway officials.

The crash happened on I-83 North before Exit 36 in Parkton, officials said. The crash was first reported at 6:47 a.m. by the Maryland Coordinated Highways Action Response Team.

Commuters are asked to use Old York Road as an alternate route.

No further information was immediately available about the crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated.