If you’re heading to the Inner Harbor or to catch the red-hot Orioles play this weekend, you might plan on some traffic delays.
Starting at noon Friday, East Pratt Street will be closed from Gay Street to President Street in advance of Charm City Live. The Pratt Street closure will extend westward to the intersection with Calvert Street starting at midnight Saturday and remaining in effect all day.
The Pratt Street closure will then revert back to its original form — between Gay Street and President Street — from midnight Sunday until noon, when officials plan to have completed festival cleanup and have traffic flowing once again.
During the closures, eastbound Pratt Street traffic will be redirected to East Baltimore Street, and city transportation officials encourage westbound traffic to use East Lombard Street.
Charm City Live is a free, outdoor festival at East Pratt Street and Market Place that will feature performers such as Donell Jones and Ari Lennox. It runs from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Orioles are playing host to the Colorado Rockies, with games set for 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:35 p.m. Sunday. In nearby Harbor East, meanwhile, the FashionEASTa fashion show will be held on Aliceanna Street from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Those parked in the Pier V garage will be able to exit via Eastern Avenue throughout the event.
Additional parking restrictions will also be in effect on the following streets:
From noon Friday to noon Sunday:
- North side of East Pratt Street from Gay Street to Constellation Way
- Both sides of Market Place from East Pratt to Lombard Street
- Both sides of South Gay Street from East Pratt to Lexington Street
From midnight Saturday (Friday night) to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:
- South side of East Baltimore Street from Gay Street to President Street
- Both sides of South Calvert Street from East Pratt Street to East Fayette Street
- Both sides of South Charles Street from Pratt Street to Fayette Street
- Both sides of South Frederick Street from East Baltimore Street to Water Street
- Both sides of Water Street from Market Place to Gay Street
This story may be updated.
Share this article via...