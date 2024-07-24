Starting in September, Baltimore residents can apply for vouchers to help buy electric bikes under a city pilot program.

Through the program “Bike Baltimore Electric,” the city wants to promote environmental sustainability, equitable access to transportation options and transport independence.

Submitting an application, however, does not guarantee a voucher. After the application period ends, the submissions will be pulled through a lottery system and then vetted for compliance and completeness. According to the department, the program aims to support up to 50 residents.

Details of the program, like its budget, names of approved vendors and a final number of vouchers, will be released later in September, according to the department.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Those with approved applications will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem their voucher, which must be used within 45 days at one of the city-approved vendors.

The program will provide $750 vouchers to city residents and up to $2,000 vouchers to residents with low incomes who prove eligibility, through participation in SNAP, TANF or Medicaid.

The city Department of Transportation said at least 50% of the vouchers will be reserved for low-income residents to ensure “equitable access to the benefits of e-biking.”

The city is seeking to provide accessible transportation options, including by increasing the number of rentable dockless vehicles that are available.

The city recently renewed Spin electric scooters’ permit for another year. It also reintroduced Lime electric scooters and e-bikes.