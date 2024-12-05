A tractor trailer crashed Thursday morning just ahead of the Fort McHenry Tunnel, spilling fuel and causing four southbound lanes of I-95 to be shut down. Officials warned that drivers should expect “major delays.”

The tractor trailer caught fire, and it took Baltimore City Fire Department crews about 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze, confirmed spokesperson John Marsh.

The driver of the tractor trailer – which was carrying produce – is being treated for minor injuries, Sgt. Brady McCormick, a Maryland Transportation Authority Police spokesperson, said.

Traffic will be detoured southbound at Exit 56 (Keith Avenue), he said.

The northbound left tube of the tunnel, which has two bores, was also temporarily closed as part of the response to the single-vehicle crash, but it has reopened, according to the MDTA.

Since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in March, the Baltimore Harbor and Fort McHenry tunnels have absorbed most of the bridge’s traffic, causing traffic to consistently stay high.

Delays due to the accident also affected local Link Routes 160, 163 and 120 with delays, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

This is a developing story.