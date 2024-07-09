BALTIMORE — The remaining structures of the Francis Scott Key Bridge will soon be demolished, including the remaining ramps on either side of the bridge’s main span, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Those portions of the bridge cannot be reused as part of a newly built bridge.

Demolition is scheduled to begin this summer or fall and will take about 10 months.

The remnants of the bridge will be removed by mechanical demolition and blasting.

A barge will then transport the pieces away from the Patapsco River.

“MDTA will work with the selected Progressive Design Build team to chart a path forward on the removal of the remaining structures in partnership with neighboring communities,” MDTA officials said.

The replacement bridge is expected to be built by the fall of 2028 at a cost of $1.7 billion.

The design process is underway, which includes the type of bridge to be constructed and its height above the water.

However, there will be an enhanced pier protection system added, MDTA officials said.

The original bridge, which was opened in 1977, collapsed on March 26 when it was struck by a container ship, the Dali, which lost power before the crash.

More than 50,000 tons of bridge wreckage were removed from the river and taken to Sparrows Point in the southeastern part of Baltimore County.

Six construction workers were killed when the bridge fell, and the Port of Baltimore was shut down for more than two months.

The port was fully reopened on June 12.

A public information meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the North Point Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library in Dundalk.

