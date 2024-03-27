The Francis Scott Key Bridge offered a great view and a means of transportation. The collapse of the bridge on March 26 not only symbolized an unexpected tragedy but left a void. Within the bridge’s 47-year history, are stories far and wide and we want to hear yours.
(Read full coverage of the Key Bridge collapse)
What are your memories of the Francis Scott Key Bridge? Did you help build it or know someone who did? Were you there when it first opened in 1977? And, if you’re an infrastructure history buff, this is also your chance to gush about what you know.