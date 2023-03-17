For Glenn Smith, whatever’s done with the highway needs to be a project that has value equal to that of the damage the roadway caused when it was constructed. There’s not much that can accomplish that, he said, except to revive plans for the Red Line, a 14-mile east-west transit project former Gov. Larry Hogan nixed in 2015. The Red Line would have provided another transportation option near the “Highway to Nowhere.” The hope was that it would play an important role in easing travel and congestion and connecting city and suburban communities, spanning from Woodlawn to Bayview.