Road closures this week for Charm City Lights, Monument lighting

Baltimore has a busy week of holiday events scheduled, and that means drivers need to look out for road closures and traffic changes. Druid Hill Park will close at 5:00 p.m. now through New Year’s Day, with most vehicle entrances closed off for the inaugural Charm City Lights holiday display, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Between 5 and 10 p.m. every day through the end of the year, motorists can drive through the cheerful holiday lights, entering the display route near the Rawlings Conservatory where Gwynns Falls Parkway intersects with Beechwood Drive. All other park entrances will be closed. The event costs $10 per car.

BCDOT encourages drivers in the area to watch out for traffic changes and plan to use alternative routes.

On Wednesday, the mayor’s Christmas tree lighting will bring some brief changes by City Hall. Starting at 3 p.m. , detours and parking restrictions will accompany the following temporary road closures:

Lexington Street closed from Guilford Avenue to North Gay Street

Holiday Street closed from East Lexington Street to East Saratoga Street

West side of North Gay Street curb lane closure from East Fayette Street to East Lexington Street

North side of Fayette Street curb lane closure from North Gay Street to North Holiday Street

On Thursday, Baltimore’s historic Washington Monument lights up for its annual holiday makeover, closing roadways for food trucks and foot traffic for the night. The following streets will be closed starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday:

West side of North Charles Street from East Centre to East Madison Streets

West Mount Vernon Place (both sides) from North Charles to Cathedral streets

And the following streets will be closed starting Thursday at 8:30 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. after the event:

East side of North Charles Street from East Centre to Read streets

Madison Street from Saint Paul to Cathedral streets

Mount Vernon Place (both sides) from North Charles to Cathedral streets