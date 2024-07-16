Motorists traveling on the northwestern section of Interstate 695 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday should expect potential delays for the next few weeks, the State Highway Administration has said.

Crews have started overnight work restriping travel lanes along a multimile section of I-695, the Baltimore Beltway. They are shifting traffic to the right to create a larger buffer for the inside shoulder between the northbound and southbound lanes, where a large, multiyear project is occurring along roughly half of the Beltway in stages to convert the median shoulders into rush-hour travel lanes.

The SHA started shifting lanes on the inner loop this week. Single, double and triple lane closures are in effect overnight starting near the Beltway’s interchange with Interstate 70 and moving north and east toward Interstate 83. The agency expects to finish work on the inner loop in two weeks and then focus on the outer loop.

Construction crews are tackling a multiyear project to open the inside shoulder along both directions of the northern half of the Baltimore Beltway to thru traffic during peak travel hours. (Maryland State Highway Administration)

The state anticipates finishing the $179 million project by late 2026 or early 2027, according to budget documents. Last year, a collision between two drivers who were speeding caused one vehicle to lose control, enter the work zone and kill six workers associated with the project, authorities have said. Construction was paused at that area in the aftermath of the tragedy but continued at other sections of the Beltway.

Similar overnight lane closures are also in effect this month at the I-695 southwest interchange with Interstate 95, where crews are rehabilitating 10 ramps and bridges. Closures there will occur through July from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Sunday nights and ending Friday mornings. The $41 million project is expected to wrap sometime in 2026.