Logging truck overturns on I-695 inner loop, snarling traffic

Published 10/16/2023 3:25 p.m. EDT, Updated 10/16/2023 3:26 p.m. EDT

A still image taken from a live MTA traffic camera shows gridlock on the inner loop of I-695 at US-40 West on Monday Oct.16, 2023, (Maryland Department of Transportation)

A logging truck overturned along the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 Monday afternoon, temporarily halting the flow of traffic in all lanes near the juncture with Interstate 70.

Maryland State Police say no one was injured in the incident, though the commercial vehicle enforcement division is investigating what caused the crash. State crews were in the process of removing the logs Monday afternoon.

At least one lane of traffic has since reopened on I-695 East, officials said shortly after 3 p.m.

This article will be updated.

lillian.reed@thebaltimorebanner.com

