A logging truck overturned along the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 Monday afternoon, temporarily halting the flow of traffic in all lanes near the juncture with Interstate 70.
Maryland State Police say no one was injured in the incident, though the commercial vehicle enforcement division is investigating what caused the crash. State crews were in the process of removing the logs Monday afternoon.
ALERT: Baltimore County; Crash; I-695 inner loop past exit 16 (I-70); all lanes are closed #MDTraffic soc— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) October 16, 2023
At least one lane of traffic has since reopened on I-695 East, officials said shortly after 3 p.m.
This article will be updated.
Share this article via...