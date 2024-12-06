Mayor Brandon Scott had a message for those heading into work Friday morning: Expect traffic delays.

Parts of Interstate 83 remain closed Friday morning due to a large fire at Camp Small, a wood waste site in Baltimore’s Woodberry neighborhood.

Southbound lanes of I-83 are shut down between Northern Parkway and Druid Park Lake Drive, according to authorities. Northbound lanes reopened Friday morning. However, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

Cold Spring Lane near I-83, between Greenspring Avenue and Falls Road, is also closed, and light rail service has been suspended between Falls Road and North Avenue.

Shuttle bus service will be available to transport light rail riders between the impacted stops, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

As fire crews worked overnight to contain the fire, Scott said commuters should expect delays and plan accordingly. “We just have to allow them to do their work, and let them plan and strategize and execute as they have been thus far,” he said Thursday night.

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Western High School are also closed Friday due to the fire, according to Baltimore City Public Schools.