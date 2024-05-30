Auto thefts involving Infiniti vehicles have more than quadrupled in Baltimore County since the beginning of the year, police said in a warning to owners of the luxury car brand this week.

Law enforcement officials called for “heightened vigilance” among drivers of the vehicles, made by Japanese car manufacturer Nissan, which authorities believe are being stripped for parts or used in illegal street rallies. Baltimore County motorists have collectively reported 174 Infinitis stolen since the beginning of January. That’s a 358% increase compared to the same time period for 2023, when just 38 Infinitis were reported stolen, said Det. Trae Corbin in an email.

The warning comes about a year after the Baltimore region faced a surge in auto thefts targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles. That crisis stemmed in part from a design feature in both models that made them easier to steal.

It’s unclear whether the rise in Infiniti thefts in Baltimore County extends to Maryland’s other jurisdictions. Baltimore City police said they could not immediately provide a breakdown of the make and model for vehicles reported stolen in recent months.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

County police in the meantime are recommending the following for motorists to protect their vehicles:

Lillian Reed

lillian.reed@thebaltimorebanner.com

Lillian Reed

More from Lillian Reed

The most-photographed tree in Cylburn Arboretum is gone

Vacant and damaged, one former Catholic church may serve as warning about closures to come

More From The Banner

Almost 6,000 dead in 6 years: How Baltimore became the U.S. overdose capital

Marilyn Mosby spared prison time in fraud and perjury case, must forfeit vacation home

Maryland hospitals took money from poor patients. Why haven’t they paid them back?

Joanna Meade reads aloud love letters from the 1920's in the sun room of her home on February 27, 2024. The letters were found inside of a wall during a renovation.

Secret in the walls: Hidden letters reveal love, lust, scandal in 1920s Baltimore society