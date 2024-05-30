The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Auto thefts involving Infiniti vehicles have more than quadrupled in Baltimore County since the beginning of the year, police said in a warning to owners of the luxury car brand this week.

Law enforcement officials called for “heightened vigilance” among drivers of the vehicles, made by Japanese car manufacturer Nissan, which authorities believe are being stripped for parts or used in illegal street rallies. Baltimore County motorists have collectively reported 174 Infinitis stolen since the beginning of January. That’s a 358% increase compared to the same time period for 2023, when just 38 Infinitis were reported stolen, said Det. Trae Corbin in an email.

The warning comes about a year after the Baltimore region faced a surge in auto thefts targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles. That crisis stemmed in part from a design feature in both models that made them easier to steal.

It’s unclear whether the rise in Infiniti thefts in Baltimore County extends to Maryland’s other jurisdictions. Baltimore City police said they could not immediately provide a breakdown of the make and model for vehicles reported stolen in recent months.

County police in the meantime are recommending the following for motorists to protect their vehicles: