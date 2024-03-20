Remnants of a fire in Baltimore County caused traffic on Interstate 83 north to grind to a halt for more than 90 minutes Wednesday during rush hour. .
All lanes were closed at Exit 12 at Ruxton Road Wednesday evening, according to Maryland State Highway Administration officials. The road reopened at about 7:40 p.m.
What started as a vehicle fire spread to a nearby field, where the fire got “dangerously” close to homes in the area, a State Highway Administration spokesperson said Wednesday.
The Baltimore County Fire Department shut down lanes and soaked down a field where the fire reached, the agency added.
It is unclear where the vehicle initially caught fire, the spokesperson added.
Traffic was at a standstill for more than an hour on I-83 just north of the Baltimore County. Vehicle traffic was also diverted from exits at Fayette Street and Northern Parkway.
Around 6 p.m., smoke was billowing above the highway and several firetrucks sped up the shoulder.
This story may be updated.