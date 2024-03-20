Remnants of a fire in Baltimore County caused traffic on Interstate 83 north to grind to a halt for more than 90 minutes Wednesday during rush hour. .

All lanes were closed at Exit 12 at Ruxton Road Wednesday evening, according to Maryland State Highway Administration officials. The road reopened at about 7:40 p.m.

What started as a vehicle fire spread to a nearby field, where the fire got “dangerously” close to homes in the area, a State Highway Administration spokesperson said Wednesday.

The Baltimore County Fire Department shut down lanes and soaked down a field where the fire reached, the agency added.

It is unclear where the vehicle initially caught fire, the spokesperson added.

Traffic was at a standstill for more than an hour on I-83 just north of the Baltimore County. Vehicle traffic was also diverted from exits at Fayette Street and Northern Parkway.

Around 6 p.m., smoke was billowing above the highway and several firetrucks sped up the shoulder.

This story may be updated.

Penelope Blackwell is a Breaking News reporter with The Banner. Previously, she covered local government in Durham, NC, for The News & Observer. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Morgan State University and her master’s in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. 

