The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed early Tuesday after being struck by a ship, and rescue teams were searching for multiple people believed to have fallen into the Patapsco River, a Baltimore Fire department spokesman confirmed.

A cargo ship traveling outbound struck a column of the 1.6-mile-long bridge around 1:30 a.m., said Kevin Cartwright, a fire department spokesman. Two people were rescued, one who required hospitalization, and sonar showed multiple vehicles were submerged.

“We are still very much in an active search and rescue posture at this point, and we will continue to be for some time,” Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said at a briefing around 6:30 a.m. “We have a large area that we have to search.”

While officials said “up to 20″ people were being sought, Wallace said the figure was “dynamic” and fluctuating.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency following the collapse, and said the federal government was sending resources to help the city, county and state teams already on the scene.

“We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety,” Moore said in a statement at 5:45 a.m. “We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy.”

The bridge, which opened this week in 1977 and sees 11.3 million vehicles cross annually, linked Interstate 695 over the Patapsco and was one of three ways to cross Baltimore’s harbor. The Maryland Transportation Authority said that all lanes were closed in both directions of the I-695 corridor, and told motorists to use I-95 or I-895.

The collapse also appeared to have severed access to the Port of Baltimore.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Video and images posted to X showed the bridge collapsing into the water.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland which crosses the Patapsco River has reportedly Collapsed within the last few minutes after being Struck by a Large Container Ship; a Mass Casualty Incident has been Declared with over a Dozen Cars and many Individuals said to… pic.twitter.com/SsPMU8Mjph — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 26, 2024

Cartwright said officials had received reports that a construction crew in addition to multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the collapse, but could not confirm that information yet. He said visibility in the water due to silt was “poor to none.”

Jenny Luna said her father-in-law, Miguel Luna, was one of seven construction workers believed to be on the bridge at the time of the collapse. She hasn’t heard anything about his whereabouts. She said her husband got a call from a friend this morning and they headed to the bridge seeking information.

“Pray for those impacted,” wrote Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. in a post on X. He and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott wrote that they were coordinating with each other as well as state officials.

Moore’s office was assessing the situation and “every agency imaginable” was involved, spokesman David Turner said in a brief interview at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Synergy Marine Group, the “technical manager” for the Singapore cargo ship Dali confirmed that there were two pilots on board and all crew members are safe. The vessel had recently made port calls in Norfolk, Va., New York and Panama, ship tracking websites show.

Maryland regulations prohibit vehicles carrying hazardous materials from using the Fort McHenry Tunnel or Harbor Tunnel, instead requiring them to be routed them over the Key Bridge. State transportation officials said they were instructing such vehicles to use the western section of I-695 instead.

This is a developing story.