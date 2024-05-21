The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

With a backdrop cleared of a container ship for the first time in eight weeks, Gov. Wes Moore on Tuesday thanked the Unified Command and other officials for a quick and decisive response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. But the mission is far from complete, he said.

“I will not be satisfied until I can look over this same site and see the Francis Scott Key Bridge standing again. That’s mission completion,” Moore said.

Salvage crews began moving the Dali from the wreckage of the bridge over the weekend. The massive container ship docked at the Port of Baltimore on Monday nearly two months after it set out from the Seagirt Marine Terminal, bound for Sri Lanka. The voyage ended after just a couple of miles when the ship lost power and struck one of the bridge’s support piers, bringing most of the structure down in seconds.

Moore was flanked by two tugboat captains from McAllister Towing and Moran Towing who helped to guide the Dali back to port yesterday. He praised them, the Unified Command, state and federal officials as well as the wider community for an “unprecedented response” to such a tragedy.

The removal of the Dali from the wreckage puts the Port of Baltimore, one of the largest economic engines in Maryland, at the cusp of a return to full operations.

More than 500 commercials vessels have used temporary channels opened around the wreckage to access the port since March 26, said U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath of the Unified Command. The main, 50-foot-deep federal shipping channel will reopen to 24/7 ship traffic later today, he said, but at just over half of its original width.

The channel will be fully restored to 700 feet width by the end of May, Gilreath said. From there the salvage crews will focus on removing steel outside the federal channel and hope to finish sometime in June.

A spokesperson for Synergy Marine, the company that manages the Dali and its crew for its owner, on Monday said the crew will remain onboard for the “foreseeable future” while investigations continue. But Tuesday morning, Moore said the crew will be allowed time off the ship at some point.

Both the FBI and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the wreck. The NTSB released its preliminary report last week, saying there were two separate “mechanically distinct” power outages that it was investigating further. Moore called the findings “troubling.”

This is a developing story.