Ten weeks after the main spans of the Francis Scott Key Bridge became a mangled wreck in the Patapsco River, they are now almost entirely gone.

Salvage crews removed the final large piece of steel truss blocking the Port of Baltimore’s main shipping channel earlier this week, pulling one of the last remnants of the fallen bridge out of the water and clearing the way for the channel’s full reopening, the Unified Command said in a Wednesday release.

“The continued work involves digging out the bottom cord of the remaining truss and cutting it into three sections to safely lift the wreckage,” spokesperson Kurt Rauschenberg said.

Roadway, cable and steel rebar were split and shattered with concrete breakers and flaming torches, while clamshell dredges caught and removed debris.

Crews cleared a little more than half of the federal channel at its full 50-foot depth by May 20, allowing large commercial vessels to access the port. They plan to have the channel back to its full 700-foot width by June 10.

The Key Bridge fell in seconds on March 26 when the Dali container ship lost power, veered off course and struck one of the bridge’s main support piers. Days from now, a nonstop, monthslong salvage operation will end.

Six construction workers who were repairing potholes on the bridge deck fell with it and died. A seventh construction worker who fell with the bridge survived.

Both the National Transportation Safety Board and the FBI are investigating why the Dali lost power as it left the port and approached the bridge.

The disaster has been a massive economic hit to the state, and lawmakers passed emergency legislation to assist port employees unable to work while port operations were scaled back.

The Key Bridge carried an average of about 30,000 vehicles every day and was a critical connector for freight trucks carrying hazardous materials through the state or to and from the port. State officials are fast-tracking the process to rebuild, citing the importance of the bridge to local and regional traffic patterns as well as port operations.

The Maryland Transportation Authority is accepting bids for the new bridge this month and hopes to select a contractor before the end of the summer.