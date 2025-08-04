The owners of the Dali, the ship that hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March 2024, are suing the builders of the vessel for defective design.

In a case filed on July 31, Grace Ocean Private alleges that Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) “defectively designed the switchboard in such a manner that wiring connections were not secure, could not be verified as secure, and could lose connection during normal operation, such that the signal wire was not designed to remain securely connected to the terminal block, which design defect caused the switchboard and the vessel to be unreasonably dangerous and in a defective condition when it left HHI’s control.”

