Less than three months after a massive container ship struck the Key Bridge, sending it collapsing into the Patapsco River and killing six workers, officials planned to celebrate the reopening of the river’s shipping channel on Wednesday — marking the end of a crucial phase of the response to the catastrophe.

“We’re really thankful that today is here,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told reporters Wednesday morning.

Moore said the response to “one of the most tragic and catastrophic days in our state’s history” has been both swift and impressive.

“It was really because of the remarkable work and unified work we saw from all levels of government ... that we’re now able to say that we have rallied and continued to rebound,” said Moore, a Democrat.

In the early morning hours of March 26, the Dali, a nearly 1,000-foot container ship bound for Sri Lanka, struck the bridge and sent it collapsing into the river below. Six workers who were part of a crew filling potholes on the bridge died.

The ship and bridge debris blocked the Patapsco’s shipping channel, which is 50 feet deep and 700 feet wide. That meant a near-total shutdown of shipping activity to and from the Port of Baltimore, a crushing economic blow to thousands of workers and scores of businesses.

As crews and contractors working for a multi-agency Unified Command cleared sections of the bridge wreckage and moved the Dali back to port, temporary channels were opened, allowing limited ship traffic to pass through.

This week, they reached full clearance of the channel, which will enable shipping traffic to resume at full force.

Top officials will mark the accomplishment with an event at the Port of Baltimore’s Dundalk Marine Terminal on Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be there, as well as Tom Perez, the director of intergovernmental affairs for the White House.

With the channel now open, state officials said they are working with shipping lines to start booking inbound ships from Asia and elsewhere, and it could take weeks to see that traffic approaching typical levels.

The port’s roll-on, roll-off cargo traffic has been coming back, in part by using Tradepoint Atlantic, a private facility outside of the Key Bridge site. Roll-on, roll-off cargo is “close to being back to pre-incident conditions,” a senior transportation official said.

Royal Caribbean and Carnival resumed passenger cruises out of the port’s cruise terminal in late May.

The economic blow has been significant, but state officials have not yet compiled a full report on the impact of lost commerce through the port.

Nearly two months after smashing into the Key Bridge, the Dali cargo ship begins was moved from the wreckage site on the morning of May 20. (Wesley Lapointe / for the Baltimore Banner) (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)

In the meantime, the state has spent tens of millions of dollars in assisting affected local businesses and workers, much of the money made possible through emergency legislation passed by state lawmakers in the days after the collapse.

Ahead of a planned Wednesday afternoon celebration of the channel reopening, President Joe Biden released a video on social media commending Moore and Unified Command for their work.

The video, which appeared to be filmed at the White House, showed Moore, Biden and other officials discussing the work.

“I do think that, given half a chance, there’s nothing that we can’t do,” Biden says in the video, before Moore presents the president at “Maryland Tough, Baltimore Strong” shirt.

Still, massive work lies ahead to rebuild the fallen bridge and return commuting and trucking patterns through the region.

The Key Bridge carried Baltimore Beltway traffic over the Patapsco, roughly 35,000 vehicles per day.

Crucially, trucks with hazardous materials were allowed over the bridge, while they are not allowed in the Fort McHenry Tunnel and the Harbor Tunnel that go under the river. That’s meant that some truck trips have gotten significantly longer, as drivers navigate through or around the city.

The estimated cost of a new bridge is between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion. Biden pledged that the federal government would pay the full cost, but Congress has yet to sign off on full funding. Typically, a project like this would have 90% federal funding and 10% state funding.

President Joe Biden, right, who visited the Key Bridge collapse site in April, has promised full federal funding to rebuild the bridge. Gov. Wes Moore and Maryland's members of Congress are continuing to lobby on Capitol Hill to ensure that happens. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Maryland’s members of Congress have sponsored a bill to ensure funding, though it also could be included in another spending bill or piece of legislation.

Moore has taken multiple trips to Capitol Hill and burned up the phone lines calling key members to make the case for funding the bridge.

“We remain incredibly encouraged by the level of bipartisan report we have received,” Moore said.

State officials expect that between insurance claims and litigation, the cost of the new bridge will ultimately be paid for by those who owned and operated the Dali. The federal funding would pay for the work up front, while those cases play out.

The state government as well as Baltimore City and Baltimore County have hired lawyers to handle the legal fights that lie ahead.

The goal is to have a rebuilt bridge open by fall 2028.

This article will be updated.