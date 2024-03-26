The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed overnight Tuesday, creating an ongoing search and rescue mission and state of emergency in Maryland.

The collapse of the 1.6 mile-bridge on I-695 appeared to have severed access to the Port of Baltimore and will snarl traffic in the surrounding area.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said to avoid the southeast corridor of I-695 and listed I-95 and I-895 as alternate routes.

Vehicles transporting hazardous materials, which are not permitted in tunnels, should use the western section of I-695 to avoid the tunnels.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tuesday morning said he’s spoken with Gov. Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott to offer support and urged people to follow local guidance for traffic advisories.

This story may be updated.