Marylanders can snag free Lyft credits this holiday season

Up to $20,000 in ride-hailing credits will be made available to Marylanders this holiday season.
It will start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and will continue through the holiday season while supplies last.
In partnership with the Governors Highway Safety Association as well as Lyft and Responsibility.org, the grant will offer $20 ride-hailing credits and encourage Marylanders to “Be the Make A Plan Driver” by choosing an alternative to driving impaired from alcohol or drugs.
You can redeem these credits by opening the Lyft app, choosing payment from the menu and enter a code in the Lyft pass section.
That code will be made available starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare.
You can only redeem it once for your account, and you will get a $20 credit.
“We are once again making the choice easier than ever to make a plan and take a sober ride home,” said Chrissy Nizer, Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration administrator and Gov. Wes Moore’s highway safety representative. “Holidays are meant to cherish friends and family, and no one should lose a loved one due to a driver’s selfish decision to drive impaired.”
