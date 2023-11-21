Marylanders can snag free Lyft credits this holiday season

Up to $20,000 in ride-hailing credits will be made available to Marylanders this holiday season.

It will start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and will continue through the holiday season while supplies last.

In partnership with the Governors Highway Safety Association as well as Lyft and Responsibility.org, the grant will offer $20 ride-hailing credits and encourage Marylanders to “Be the Make A Plan Driver” by choosing an alternative to driving impaired from alcohol or drugs.

You can redeem these credits by opening the Lyft app, choosing payment from the menu and enter a code in the Lyft pass section.

That code will be made available starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare.

You can only redeem it once for your account, and you will get a $20 credit.