It’s a tough morning for commuters. Service on the MARC Penn Line, a busy train that connects Washington to Baltimore and points further north along the I-95 corridor, is cancelled Tuesday morning following a massive fire at a warehouse next to the train tracks in West Baltimore.

“Due to last night’s fire near West Baltimore, and concerns that the structure may collapse on to the tracks, morning service on the Penn Line is cancelled,” reads a service alert from the Maryland Transit Administration. “Passengers are encouraged to utilize the Camden Line, or other alternatives.”

The MTA said a decision has not yet been made about afternoon service.

Several Amtrak trains that run through Baltimore, connecting Washington to New York along the busy Northeast corridor, were delayed or canceled Tuesday morning.

Drivers were told to continue avoiding the area around Edmondson Avenue and North Bentalou Street as firefighters continue to work the now downgraded fire Tuesday morning.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the seven-alarm fire Monday night at the multistory warehouse, which abuts the train tracks. Nearby residents were forced to relocate as crews worked from multiple angles to hit the warehouse with water.

No injuries were reported in the fire.