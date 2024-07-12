Maryland is getting $12.1 million in federal funds as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to help install EV charging stations around the state, Gov. Wes Moore’s office said this week.

The money will be used to help install 130 fast-charging ports at 23 sites across the state in 15 different counties. None of the sites are within Baltimore, according to a map of the projects.

The Maryland Department of Transportation is working with ElectraStop, Francis Energy, Gridwealth EV, Koulomb, Pilot Travel Centers, Tesla and Wawa to get the chargers installed. The sites are planned to open by fall next year.

“Maryland takes a back seat to no one in advancing our clean energy goals, and today, we move one step closer to achieving a more sustainable future for all,” Moore said in a statement.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The money from the funding will cover up to 80% of the cost of the new infrastructure, Moore’s office said. Participants in the program will have to install direct current fast chargers, make sure they’re operational at least 97% of the time for at least five years and provide matching funds.

The sites were chosen to help make sure there is charging infrastructure at least every 50 miles on Maryland’s federally-designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.

“One of the major barriers potential EV owners face is a lack of chargers across the state. With these awards, we are taking a critical step forward in providing more options for Marylanders to travel worry-free,” Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement.

Garrett County chargers

Pilot Travel Center, 3000 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Grantsville. 4 ports to be installed

Washington County chargers

Pilot Travel Center, 16921 Halfway Blvd., Hagerstown. 4 pots to be installed

Wawa, Rt. 11 and Maugans Ave., Hagerstown. 4 ports to be installed

Frederick County chargers

Wawa, 1001 W Patrick St., Frederick. 4 ports to be installed

Carroll County chargers

Sheetz, 40 Antrim Blvd., Taneytown. 4 ports to be installed

Sheetz, 1023 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster. 4 ports to be installed

Montgomery County chargers

Colesville Park-and-Ride, 13504 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring. 4 ports to be installed

County parking lot, 1920 Seminary Road, Silver Spring. 4 ports to be installed

Prince George’s County chargers

Wawa, 6101 Allentown Road, Camp Springs. 8 ports to be installed

Charles County chargers

Wawa, 4210 Crain Highway, White Plains. 4 ports to be installed

St. Mary’s County chargers

Lexington Village Shopping Center, 46400 Lexington Village Way, Lexington Park. 4 ports to be installed

Howard County chargers

West Friendship Shopping Center, 12800 State Route 144, West Friendship. 4 ports to be installed

Anne Arundel County chargers

Royal Farms, 3470 Fort Meade Road, Laurel. 8 ports to be installed

Royal Farms, 2850 Jessup Road, Jessup. 12 ports to be installed

Wawa, 7800 Parke West Drive, Glen Burnie. 8 ports to be installed

Baltimore County chargers

Arbutus Plaza, 1407 Sulphur Spring Road, Halethorpe. 4 ports to be installed

Royal Farms, 100 W Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium.12 ports to be installed

Towson Town Center, 825 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson. 4 ports to be installed

Wawa, 9809 Belair Road, Perry Hall. 4 ports to be installed

Harford County chargers

Wawa, 601 Hoagie Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014, 4 ports to be installed

Cecil County chargers

Pilot Travel Center, 221 Belle Hill Road, Elkton., 6 ports to be installed

Eastern Shore chargers

The Centre at Salisbury Mall, 2300 N Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury. 12 ports to be installed

Outlets Ocean City, 12741 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City. 4 ports to be installed

State officials intend to request proposals for a second round of funding to build out more EV charging infrastructure this fall.

There are nearly 110,000 electric vehicle registrations in Maryland as of June 30, across every county and in Baltimore. There’s been a growth of more than 65% in EV registration since January 2023, according to Moore’s office.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

By far, the most EVs registered in Maryland are in Montgomery County, according to state data, with more than 24,000 battery electric vehicles as of June 30. The second-most are in Howard County, which has just over 9,000 registrations, followed by 8,743 registrations in Anne Arundel County, 7,765 registrations in Prince George’s County and 7,651 registrations in Baltimore County.

Just 45 battery electric vehicles were registered in Somerset County, the lowest in the state.