Maryland law enforcement officials are investigating a Tuesday plane crash that is believed to have left a person dead in Royal Oak, near Easton.

Maryland State Police said a twin-engine Cessna plane crash landed in the Tred Avon River around 9:30 a.m. near the 6800 block of Travelers Rest Circle. The plane departed from Tipton Airport at Fort Meade.

“We are working to confirm the number of victims. Right now, the only known person on the plane was the pilot,” Ron Snyder, a spokesperson with MSP, said in statement.

Maryland Natural Resources Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Talbot County Fire/EMS joined state police at the scene.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

There is no known cause for the crash at this time. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story.