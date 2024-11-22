Almost 1.5 million Marylanders are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, about a 2% increase from last year, AAA said Thursday.

To keep travelers safe, officials are reminding people to drive sober, slow down, leave with extra time and move over for stopped vehicles. The Maryland Department of Transportation said they traditionally see increased fatal crashes and injuries during holiday travel, and AAA said they responded to 13,000 stranded drivers across Maryland during the Thanksgiving holiday last year.

Over 1.36 million of the Marylanders traveling for Thanksgiving will do so by car, according to AAA. Maryland transportation officials expect the most congested times will be between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1.

Whether traveling westbound or eastbound on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, it’s generally recommended that you travel early in the morning, before 10 a.m., or late in the evening, after 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. For Interstate 95, MDTA says it’s best to travel before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Maryland numbers follow AAA’s report released earlier this week that projected nearly 80 million people would be traveling 50 miles or more nationwide during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, 71.74 million by car and 5.84 million by air. The period expanded this year to include the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after the holiday.

“The local Thanksgiving travel projections are consistent with AAA’s national travel trends. Travelers should expect — and plan for — both the roadways and airports to be as busy as ever in our region,” said Ragina Ali, the spokeswoman for AAA in Maryland and Washington.

AAA projects over 101,000 people are expected to travel by air from Maryland. Jonathan Dean, the communications director for Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, advised travelers to give themselves enough time to park, check in for flights and get through security.

To avoid traffic congestion, Dean suggested drivers consider using the airport’s upper level roadway to both drop off and pick up passengers. He also warned there could be parking shuttle delays.

“Parking shuttles may experience occasional service delays during peak periods due to nationwide driver shortages,” Dean said. “Actual wait times at the shuttle stops may be slightly longer than usual.”

Peak periods during the holidays are considered the late afternoon and evening, Dean said, and real-time parking and security information can be found on the airport’s website.