Marylanders awoke Friday to widespread reports of a global technology outage disrupting transportation, banking and other companies and services, including at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

A message on the BWI website said the issue was impacting several airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration said United, American, Delta and Allegiant airlines had all been grounded.

Inside the airport Friday morning, travelers said they’d been waiting for hours for updates on flights.

John Thompson had already boarded the Spirit plane for a 6 a.m. flight when he was told they wouldn’t be taking off after all. After the 40-year-old exited the plane, he waited among a crowd of people for instructions to book a new flight.

“I’m pissed,” Thompson said.

Agents for Spirit could be seen writing out boarding passes by hand later Friday morning.

Maryland mobilized its state emergency operations center and declared a “partial” activation level, signaling the incident requires significant monitoring or resources.

Amtrak confirmed some website issues due to the outage and was unable to accept credit card payments. Apple Pay, Google Pay or PayPal were being accepted, according to an alert from trains in the Northeast region.

The Washington, D.C. Metro also posted on social media that their websites and internal systems were down. All Metrorail stations opened on time service is running as scheduled, officials said later.

Carroll County government also reported limited operations due to the software outage. Residents were warned that tax payment services, permitting and other sites online may not be functional.

Microsoft issue fixed but disruption continues

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack, according to the Associated Press.

The issue affected Microsoft 365 apps and services, and escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing it.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

The company did not respond to a request for comment. It did not explain the cause of the outage further.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz posted on social media platform X that the company “is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.”

He said: “This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.”

Associated Press reporters Charlotte Graham-McLay and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this report.