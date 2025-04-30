After a six-day strike, workers for a company that operates six Maryland Transit Administration regional commuter bus lines have a new labor deal.

Roughly 80 drivers, mechanics and technicians for the company Martz Gold Line walked off the job last Thursday after months of contract negotiations in which their union said the company was bargaining in bad faith.

They reached a deal after a daylong session Tuesday with the assistance of a mediator, according to a release from the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents the workers. Nearly all of the workers voted in favor of the new contract, which includes increased wages and benefits and a cost of living clause. The union says the deal will improve workers’ quality of life.

“Throughout the negotiations and strike, Martz workers stood shoulder to shoulder in solidarity and together they won a strong contract,” Local 689 President Raymond Jackson said in an emailed news release. “Once again, workers have proven that workers bonded together and speaking with one voice are undefeatable.

Martz Gold Line operates MTA commuter bus routes 305, 315 and 325 that run between Columbia in Howard County and Washington, and the 630, 640 and 735 that move commuters from Southern Maryland to the nation’s capital.

Workers will be back on the job Thursday, a union representative told The Baltimore Banner.

MTA service on these six routes will resume Thursday, an agency representative confirmed, despite a social media post issued earlier in the day stating otherwise.

That will be a welcome relief to some Howard County and Southern Maryland residents who had to find new commutes into Washington, D.C., during the nearly weeklong shutdown.

The MTA commuter bus service is different from its Baltimore-area buses, which are branded as CityLink and LocalLink and operated by state employees. Commuter bus routes operate over longer distances between regional population and employment hubs and are contracted out to private companies. About 5,000 people use the service every day across 36 routes.

Martz Gold Line did not respond immediately Wednesday to a request for comment.