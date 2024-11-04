You’ve researched the candidates and the issues, you’ve blocked off time after work to go vote — but do you know how you are getting to the polls on Election Day? If not, the Maryland Transit Administration may have you covered.

Core Baltimore public transit service will be free on Tuesday to help voters get to where they need to cast their ballots, the agency has announced.

Riders can hop on any MTA local bus, commuter bus, light rail train, Metro train or Mobility paratransit van free of charge Tuesday, Nov. 5. The waived fare will not apply to MARC commuter train tickets.

“Every citizen who wants to exercise their fundamental right to vote should have easy access to the polls,” Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said in a press release, adding that this is the first time the agency has made service free on Election Day.

You can look up your polling location using your address on the state Board of Elections website, and plug the address into a mobile Transit app or Google Maps to figure out which route you can take to get there. Riders can track their bus or train in the Transit app in real time so that they know when to leave and when they will arrive.

Polls are open on Tuesday from 7 am to 8 pm for in-person voting. You will be allowed to cast your ballot as long as you are in line at your designated polling location by 8 pm.