If you’re planning to use the light rail this weekend, be aware that several stops along the southern portion of the system will be closed for track maintenance on Sunday.

The Maryland Transit Administration said track work will begin at 9:30 a.m. and stops between Patapsco and Glen Burnie/BWI Airport will be closed, including Baltimore Highlands, Nursery Road, North Linthicum, Linthicum, Ferndale, Cromwell/Glen Burnie, BWI Business District and BWI Airport. Stops are expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Free shuttle bus services will be available between the affected stops.

Baltimore’s lone light rail line, which runs from Hunt Valley in Baltimore County to the Glen Burnie and BWI Airport stations in Anne Arundel County, has faced several maintenance issues in recent years.

Many of the same stations seeing work this weekend were closed for weeks last May for track repairs. In December 2023, the agency suspended service for the entire light rail line for two weeks after mechanical issues sparked safety concerns.

The MTA is working to replace its aging fleet of railcars as well as undertake a series of modernization projects to allow them to operate smoothly.