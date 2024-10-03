As if Wednesday’s season-ending playoff game wasn’t bad enough.

Orioles fans slouched out of Camden Yards with their hopes crushed and climbed aboard a shuttle bus to head home.

Or so they thought.

The Maryland Transit Administration has been running shuttles on game days to reduce the wait for light rail trains. This particular bus was supposed to carry fans south to Cromwell Station in Glen Burnie.

It was about a 15-minute ride to their cars. But the fans noticed they were heading north.

Let us pause and concede that place names around here can be confusing. There’s Brooklyn in Baltimore and Brooklyn Park in Anne Arundel County. Falls Road doesn’t get you to Upper Falls. There’s that odd little Texas in Cockeysville. In Baltimore County, we have Jacksonville and Phoenix, too.

And, of course, Cromwell Station in Glen Burnie is a 40-minute drive from the Cromwell Bridge park-and-ride lot in Towson.

The passengers apparently tried to intervene. The driver must be mistakenly taking the Beltway north. But who among us obeys a back-seat driver?

The following account was posted online under the title “Shuttle bus from hell”:

“The bus driver drove all the way to Loch Raven. Despite a full on mutiny from the passengers telling her we were going the wrong way. She refused to respond or speak to anyone despite a lengthy outcry from the passengers.

“Eventually someone called 911 and [police] pulled us over. A supervisor came from MTA and is finally driving us to Cromwell. We left Camden Yards around 7:30.”

They reached Glen Burnie at 10 p.m., the poster wrote. Their journey home was just shy of the 3 hours that it took the O’s to lose.

An MTA spokeswoman on Thursday confirmed the account and said the agency was investigating. As for the anonymous poster, he or she did not return messages.

That’s OK. It was a night we all want to forget.