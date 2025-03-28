After setting a franchise record of six homers during opening day in Toronto against the Blue Jays, Baltimore is prepping for the Orioles to return to Camden Yards for their home opener on Monday.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation alerted motorists Friday to traffic and parking modifications to be aware of next week.

The game against the Boston Red Sox starts at 3:05 p.m., but the following streets close well before the game is slated to begin, according to Baltimore DOT:

Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets (closed starting at 1:00 p.m.)

Camden Street from Howard to Russell Streets (closed starting at 1:00 p.m.)

Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall Streets (closed starting at 1:00 p.m.)

Washington Boulevard from Paca to Greene Streets (closed starting at 10:00 a.m.)

Emory Street from Dover to Portland Streets (closed from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Portland Street from Emory to Greene Streets (closed from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.)

Hopkins Place from Pratt Street to Lombard Street (closed from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

Left lane closure of Russell Street from Eislen to Pratt Street (lane closed from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

Parking restrictions and residential permits “will be strictly enforced in the vicinity of the stadium and vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed,” according to Baltimore DOT. If a motorist has a question about the location of their vehicle, DOT advised them to call 311.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Parking restrictions begin at 10 a.m. on the following streets:

East side of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard

East side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets

North side of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp Streets

Any baseball fans going to the game “should utilize commercial parking facilities north of the stadium and avoid parking in area neighborhoods,” according to DOT.

Baltimore DOT also strongly advised people to use public transportation, like the Charm City Circulator, to travel to the game.

There will be transportation enforcement officers stationed at “key intersections” to help keep traffic flowing, according to Baltimore DOT. They also cautioned that motorists traveling near Camden Yards “should be on the watch for pedestrians, especially when approaching designated crosswalks.”