Overturned truck closes lane on I-695 inner loop near US 40

Published on: April 07, 2023 12:18 PM EDT|Updated on: April 07, 2023 12:19 PM EDT

Breaking News alert
An overturned truck has closed a lane and a ramp on the inner loop of I-695 at Pulaski Highway, the Maryland State Highway Administration said Friday morning.

The right deceleration lane and ramp on the inner loop are closed near Exit 35A, and SHA has advised drivers to expect delays in the area and to consider alternate routes.

cadence.quaranta@thebaltimorebanner.com

