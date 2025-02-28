The Baltimore County Department of Public Works is closing a section of Gwynnbrook Avenue at Walk Avenue in Owings Mills for emergency bridge repairs for at least a week.

The department said in a news release that the closure would begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“The roadway damage was caused by streambank erosion, which has made the road unstable,” the department said. “The closure will remain in place until emergency repairs can be completed to rehabilitate the road and stabilize the streambank.”

Photos shared by the department show significant erosion on one side of the road, with concrete barriers serving as a buffer for passing motorists.

Concrete barriers now serve as a buffer for passing motorists from erosion along Gwynnbrook Avenue in Owings Mills. (Baltimore County Department of Public Works)

The agency plans to use video messaging board to alert motorists. Those who live in a handful of nearby homes will be able pass through, but others are advised to find alternative routes.

Ron Snyder, a department spokesman, said Friday that the closure will last at least a week, as officials assess options for repairing the roadway. He said the reopening will depend on what option is picked and other factors, such as weather.