The state budget has been passed, lawmakers are finally getting some sleep and everyone is taking stock of wins and losses after a slog of a legislative session.

Plenty of transportation-related bills passed that will impact the ways Marylanders move around the state, and plenty of notable ones didn’t.

“Priorities one, two and three” for the state transportation department were making the budget work, Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said in an interview last week. He and other officials and advocates are applauding the balancing act that took place.

Even still, department priorities like a bill to streamline transit-oriented development around train stations, and one to update how the state prioritizes big capital transportation projects didn’t make it. It left some advocates, particularly climate-conscious ones, worried that the department got its money but without the proper guardrails.

For all the transit nerds and traffic trolls, here are some of the big takeaways:

1. Show me the money

The state transportation budget has been headed down a slippery road for a couple of years now, as a mix of declining revenue and increased construction costs have forced state highway and transit agencies to defer critical projects.

The transportation trust fund is facing a “dual pressure” of revenue struggling to keep pace with inflation as highways, bridges and trains age, Wiedefeld said.

“A lot of the revenues just don’t grow at that rate, and then you add on top of it the dependency on motor fuel revenues and the electrification of the fleet,” Wiedefeld said, referencing the gas tax. It’s bringing in less money as cars get more fuel-efficient and more people switch to EVs.

The next couple years look better than many expected, though, after some money MacGyvering that lawmakers used to pass a balanced budget. The transportation trust fund is getting a bump, thanks to:

A portion of the new 2% capital gains tax for those who earn more than $350,000;

A raise in titling fees for new and used vehicles to $200;

An increase in the vehicle excise tax to 6.5%;

A $5 fee on the purchase of a new tire (four tires = $20);

A 3.5% excise tax on certain rental cars;

An increase in the vehicle emissions test fee and late fee to $30.

All said, it will bring in slightly more money than what Gov. Wes Moore originally proposed. It will also help the department keep more federal funding commitments that require state money to unlock.

Operating budgets at the Maryland Transit Administration, the State Highway Administration and other sub agencies will therefore remain intact, meaning no drastic changes to bus routes, MARC train schedules or litter pickup on highways.

On the capital side, it means keeping rehabilitation money for the Baltimore light rail, who many once feared would be subject to catastrophic cuts, and major highway projects, like widening portions of US Route 15 and Interstate 81 in Western Maryland.

2. Where the rubber meets the road

Here’s a look at some of the vehicle-related bills that passed:

A ban on covers that obscure or modify license plates (and on promoting the sale of them).

Tiering fines for certain speed cameras so that the greater the speed, the higher the ticket price.

Stiffer penalties for going more than 30 mph over the posted speed limit. That’s now considered reckless driving. Additional points will be tacked onto the license of someone convicted of reckless or aggressive driving, and it could mean jail time.

Authorizing the use of automated cameras to monitor whether drivers obey stop sign laws in school zones in Baltimore‘s 45th and 46th legislative districts.

Making permanent the authority to use speed cameras on I-83 (the original law that authorized them had a sunset clause).

Authorizing the Motor Vehicle Administration to revoke the license of someone convicted of impaired driving that causes a fatal or serious crash.

Allowing for the placement of a small number of speed cameras, not just work zone ones, on Interstate 695 and Baltimore County’s portion of I-83.

3. Transit

4. Notable stuff that didn’t pass