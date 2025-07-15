Is riding a bike on East Baltimore Street — though a designated bike route — a terrifying experience? What about walking on those narrow sidewalks on major Baltimore County thoroughfares such as York or Reisterstown roads?

Well, now you can tell the State Highway Administration all about it — and suggest changes.

Using traffic and crash analyses, state officials have identified nearly 150 stretches of roadway across Maryland that they want to make safer for vulnerable road users, including dozens in the Baltimore region, and are asking for feedback from those who use them.

A new online survey, available here, allows residents to select one of the road segments on a digital map and share their experiences using it as a pedestrian or cyclist. There’s also a space to pitch specific improvements, like suggesting the addition of a bike lane, more buffer space between vehicle traffic and pedestrian space, or improved access for wheelchair users.

It comes as the state has rekindled its approach to Complete Streets, a philosophy of designing roadways in a way that emphasizes safety over vehicle speeds, and that has infused such principles into many of its road resurfacing and maintenance plans.

The survey only allows comments about the specific road segments listed. Fifteen of Maryland’s 23 counties have at least three, but none more than Baltimore, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

Leading the pack is Baltimore City, with 26 different road segments identified, even though the State Highway Administration (SHA) does not have jurisdiction over them. Any changes to Baltimore’s roads would have to go through the city’s transportation department.

The city is working on its own safety prioritization method for Baltimore streets, but the SHA’s vulnerable road user designations “will be a major factor in determining where safety improvements for vulnerable travelers are needed,” said Kathy Dominick, interim communications chief for Baltimore’s transportation department, in an email.

Separately, Baltimore City’s transportation department still has its near-miss map, a similar, safety-focused online survey that can be filled out for any location within city limits.

Highway officials are also hosting virtual public meetings this week and next at which residents can ask more specific questions about the roadway corridors. All meetings start at 4 p.m. and links are available here.

Tuesday, July 15 — Montgomery and Prince George’s counties;

— Montgomery and Prince George’s counties; Wednesday, July 16 — Baltimore and Harford counties and Baltimore City;

— Baltimore and Harford counties and Baltimore City; Tuesday, July 22 — Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties;

— Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties; Wednesday, July 23 — Howard, Carroll, Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties.

A total of 565 people were killed on Maryland’s roads in 2024, including 146 pedestrians and 10 bicyclists, according to the state’s online crash database. So far this year, 235 people have been killed, including 50 pedestrians and three bicyclists. Impaired driving was the leading cause of fatal crashes last year — overtaking distracted driving — and continues to be this year, as well.