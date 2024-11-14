Pedestrians and drivers in Baltimore County are urged to be cautious on the road, especially in the evening hours, after police reported four fatal pedestrian crashes within five days.

Baltimore County Police said three of those four crashes happened during the early evening or morning hours. Police said the pedestrian-involved crashes happened at the following times and locations:

Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m., Pulaski Highway and Chesaco Avenue

Nov. 8 at 4:30 a.m., Owings Mills Boulevard and I-795

Nov. 10 at 2:20 p.m., Reisterstown and Tollgate roads

Nov. 11 at 11:20 p.m., Harford and Onyx roads

On Nov. 8, officers responded to Owings Mills Boulevard and I-795 where a pedestrian was struck while trying to cross the road. The pedestrian, Brandon Coby, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Baltimore County Police recommend drivers and pedestrians take the following actions to reduce the risk of accidents.

Drivers are urged to:

Obey the posted speed limit and slow down at intersections.

Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Avoid blocking crosswalks.

Always remain alert behind the wheel.

Avoid using handheld cellphones and texting while driving.

Pedestrians are urged to:

Cross at intersections where signals are present and crosswalks are marked.

Watch for approaching vehicles.

Wear bright colors and reflective material.

Carry a flashlight.

Be careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks during the evening hours especially along busy streets with higher speed limits.

Use sidewalks where available.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. Read the original story.