A pedestrian who was struck and trapped by a Metro Subwaylink train has been rescued and transported to an area hospital, a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson said.

The department responded to a 911 call at the Upton Station for a pedestrian hit, said Kevin Cartwright, the department’s spokesperson. The pedestrian was unconscious but was freed by a rescue team and attended to by paramedics, Cartwright said.

“It was reported that a leg or both legs were amputated,” Cartwright said. The person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Transit Administration said a man fell onto the tracks at the station around noon Wednesday and was struck by a train. He has a non-life-threatening injury, and the incident remains under investigation, the spokesperson said in an email.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Upton Station was temporarily closed because of a “medical emergency” Wednesday afternoon, but reopened around 1:20 p.m., according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately released.

Cody Boteler

cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler is the author of The Scan, the Banner's weekday newsletter. He's previously worked at The Baltimore Sun and Industry, and his work has appeared in Baltimore Magazine, USA TODAY and other outlets. 

More from Cody Boteler

Howard County man arrested for sexual solicitation of a minor in undercover investigation

Submerged streets and stranded cars: Heavy rains, wind leave mess across the area

More From The Banner

Illustration shows photo of Ivan Bates speaking into microphones on left, officer writing ticket on pad while seated in car, and an empty courtroom with police tickets layered over and between the photos.

Baltimore launched a court docket for citations. Police aren’t writing many of them.

His best friend shot him in the face. He doesn’t know why.

Through a line of coloring books, Naomi Winston wants to create “mirrors of representation” for Black and Brown kids and “coils of understanding” for children to educate themselves about other cultures.

Baltimore-based author Naomi Winston featured on ‘CBS Mornings’ for her inclusive coloring books

Wendell Pierce and Dominic West in the HBO series The Wire.

A Baltimorean says he’s the real ‘Bird’ on ‘The Wire.’ David Simon calls it a flight of fancy.