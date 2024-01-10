A pedestrian who was struck and trapped by a Metro Subwaylink train has been rescued and transported to an area hospital, a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson said.

The department responded to a 911 call at the Upton Station for a pedestrian hit, said Kevin Cartwright, the department’s spokesperson. The pedestrian was unconscious but was freed by a rescue team and attended to by paramedics, Cartwright said.

“It was reported that a leg or both legs were amputated,” Cartwright said. The person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Transit Administration said a man fell onto the tracks at the station around noon Wednesday and was struck by a train. He has a non-life-threatening injury, and the incident remains under investigation, the spokesperson said in an email.

The Upton Station was temporarily closed because of a “medical emergency” Wednesday afternoon, but reopened around 1:20 p.m., according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately released.